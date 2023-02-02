Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Investigations continuing into fatal house fire in Oldbury

By Thomas ParkesOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a major fire at a home in the Black Country where a man in his 70s died, fire chiefs said.

The fire in Oldbury
The fire in Oldbury

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Defford Drive, Oldbury, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday after reports of "smoke and flames".

Crews from Oldbury, Haden Cross, Handsworth and Smethwick attended the incident, with the first crew arriving in under four minutes.

A man in his 70s was confirmed dead at the scene, with West Midlands Police supporting the man's family and the current investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fire investigation officers remain at the property and investigations continue into the cause of the incident."

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News