Investigations continuing into fatal house fire in Oldbury

The fire in Oldbury

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Defford Drive, Oldbury, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday after reports of "smoke and flames".

Crews from Oldbury, Haden Cross, Handsworth and Smethwick attended the incident, with the first crew arriving in under four minutes.

A man in his 70s was confirmed dead at the scene, with West Midlands Police supporting the man's family and the current investigation.