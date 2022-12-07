Notification Settings

Police car chase ends with occupants fleeing leaving machete and vehicle

By Adam SmithOldburyPublished:

A police chase in Oldbury ended with a car's occupants disappearing into the night leaving a machete in the vehicle.

The machete found in the discarded car

The car refused to stop when pulled over but the driver's luck ran out when he turned into a dead end on the Lion Farm Estate.

Oldbury Police tweeted about the pursuit on Tuesday night.

They said: "Last night, a vehicle made off from officers on the Lion Farm Estate. It soon turned into a dead and the occupants fled. A large machete was found within the vehicle and the car has now been siezed."

Today (Wednesday) Oldbury officers found a cannabis crop in Oldbury.

Oldbury Police tweeted: "Today officers have discovered a cannabis farm in the loft of an address and a large electricity bypass was also found. Plants have been siezed and electricity has been made safe."

By Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

