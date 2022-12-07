Police car chase ends with occupants fleeing leaving machete and vehicle

The car refused to stop when pulled over but the driver's luck ran out when he turned into a dead end on the Lion Farm Estate.
Oldbury Police tweeted about the pursuit on Tuesday night.
They said: "Last night, a vehicle made off from officers on the Lion Farm Estate. It soon turned into a dead and the occupants fled. A large machete was found within the vehicle and the car has now been siezed."
Today (Wednesday) Oldbury officers found a cannabis crop in Oldbury.
Oldbury Police tweeted: "Today officers have discovered a cannabis farm in the loft of an address and a large electricity bypass was also found. Plants have been siezed and electricity has been made safe."