Police car chase ends with occupants fleeing leaving machete and vehicle

The machete found in the discarded car

The car refused to stop when pulled over but the driver's luck ran out when he turned into a dead end on the Lion Farm Estate.

Oldbury Police tweeted about the pursuit on Tuesday night.

They said: "Last night, a vehicle made off from officers on the Lion Farm Estate. It soon turned into a dead and the occupants fled. A large machete was found within the vehicle and the car has now been siezed."

Today (Wednesday) Oldbury officers found a cannabis crop in Oldbury.