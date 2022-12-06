Notification Settings

Black Country distilled BeauFort Spirit taking over Stirchley's Kong bar for a month

By Adam SmithOldburyPublished:

Black Country spirits brand BeauFort Spirit has taken over Stirchley's Kong bar for December.

Beaufort Gin is distilled in Langley

The Langley distilled drinks will be available in a variety of cocktails including Negroni, Gimlet, Rum Espresso Martini, Rum Old Fashioned, Dark & Smoky and a Smoked G&T, as well as two warm cocktails, a Hot Buttered Rum and a Mulled Gin.

The BeauFort’s pop-up at Kong holds 25 seated and 15 standing guests and will be popular with drinks connoisseurs from across the Midlands.

BeauFort Spirit was founded by distiller, perfumer and musician Leo Crabtree. Following the launch of his fragrance brand, BeauFort London, Crabtree founded BeauFort Spirit after deciding to create a gin inspired by fragrance.

Using some of the UK's oldest copper gin stills at Langley Distillery BeauFort’s first overproof gin was released in 2020, followed by the brand’s Three Tides rum.

The pop-up at the Pershore Road bar will take place from December 8 -11, 15-17, 22 -24 and 27 - 31.

