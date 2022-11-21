Notification Settings

Rush hour disruption as road 'likely to be closed for some time' following 'serious collision' in Oldbury

By Mark MorrisOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Police were called to deal with a "serious collision" on the A457 in Oldbury this morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.
The road was closed in both directions near Spon Lane South junction.

Officers posted a small amount of information about the incident on social media at 12:54am.

At the time of posting, the road was "likely to be closed for some time."

Sandwell Police also urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

This morning West Midlands Police told Express & Star the road is likely to be closed for most of the morning.

