The road was closed in both directions near Spon Lane South junction.
Officers posted a small amount of information about the incident on social media at 12:54am.
At the time of posting, the road was "likely to be closed for some time."
Sandwell Police also urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.
This morning West Midlands Police told Express & Star the road is likely to be closed for most of the morning.
#TRAFFIC | We're currently dealing with a serious collision on the A457 in Oldbury.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) November 21, 2022
The road is closed in both directions near the Spon Lane South junction.
The road is likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/w1SRhRjuRO