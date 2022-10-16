Oldbury residents' shock after bus crashes into gardens - driver dies due to medical episode

The bus after it crashed into a wall in Oldbury on Saturday morning

The man thought to be, aged in his 50s, was alone on the National Express bus that initially struck a post and railings at the canal bridge at the A4123 Wolverhampton Road and Titford Road junction, before veering off the carriageway further along the road and crashing into four garden walls and a car on Saturday.

Several householders and motorists immediately rushed to the man's aid and phoned 999 when the red bus which had also crossed the St Michael's Crescent junction before coming to came to rest two feet from the front windows of two houses at about 7.40am. He was pronounced at the scene a short time later.

Wolverhampton Road resident Michelle Masih, 37, whose car was damaged during the incident, said: "It's very sad. We're all feeling sorry for the man's family and their loss.

"I didn't see it happen, but I heard a massive bang and a strange dragging noise. By the time I ran outside to see what it was, the bus was in my neighbour's front garden.

"It had come down the road from the direction of the traffic lights where it hit some railings before veering onto the pavement between a tree and a neighbour's wall which it demolished. The bus pushed my car on top of our side wall which in turn fell on another neighbour's car which was parked in the side road.

"The bus then travelled across to the other neighbouring gardens demolishing the walls. I ran over to the bus along with several residents and passing motorists who had pulled over to help the driver. They were looking after him and calling the emergency services.

"The police told me that the driver had died. It's come as a big shock to everyone. We've been checking up on each other.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: "When I heard the crashing noise outside my house I thought there'd been an accident on the opposite side of the road which has happened in the past. I ran downstairs and opened the door only to find the bus in our front garden and literally on our doorstep.

"It was about two-foot from our window. I peered through the bus window, but I couldn't see the driver. Other people came running over at that point. I'd like to praise the emergency service response. They came quickly."

It is thought that the driver had collected the 'not in service' bus in Wolverhampton and was heading to Birmingham to start his shift when the tragedy unfolded.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "There were no passengers on the bus and no one else has been injured."

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man."