The bus after it crashed into a wall in Oldbury on Saturday morning

Emergency services were called to Oldbury at around 7.40am after receiving reports of a bus hitting a wall at the junction of Titford Road and Wolverhampton Road.

Photos from the scene showed the red National Express West Midlands in the wall and hedges right outside a house.

Fire crews from Oldbury and Smethwick were sent to the scene after West Midlands Ambulance called for assistance.

Firefighters helped extricate the driver from the bus before assisting medics with administering first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "There were no passengers on the bus and no one else has been injured.

"Road closures are in place which will be lifted in due course.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man."