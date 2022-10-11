M5 lanes closed between Oldbury and West Bromwich after multi-vehicle collision

The collision took place on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 2 and 1 of the M5. Photo: Google Street Map

Two of three lanes were closed on the M5 northbound carriageway between Junction two for Oldbury and Junction one for West Bromwich following the collision between a number of vehicles.

The collision was reported by National Highways West Midlands at around 12.50pm and saw all emergency services and traffic officers from National Highways attend and work at the scene.

Motorists on the northbound carriageway were advised to allow extra time for their journey, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "Two of three lanes are closed on the M5 northbound between Junction two for Oldbury and Junction one for West Bromwich following a multiple vehicle collision.

"All Emergency services and Traffic Officers are working at the scene.