Masked men armed with axe and hammer try to rob building society in Oldbury

West Midlands Police is appealing for information following the attempted armed robbery in Oldbury this morning.

The men tried to force their way into Coventry Building Society in Hagley Road West at around 8.30am.

The trio were thwarted by staff and fled in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Scirocco where a getaway driver was waiting outside.

Police say no-one was injured.

Officers are carrying out enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, to try and establish who was involved.

Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened is asked to contact police.

The vehicle is believed to have been on cloned plates and may have been in the area on Friday night.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious then is also asked to come forward.