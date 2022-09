Have you seen Florence, otherwise known as Millie?

Florence, also known as Millie, is 5ft 3ins and was last seen wearing a grey skirt, black shoes and a salmon coloured coat.

Have you seen Florence, otherwise known as Millie?

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We urgently need you help to find Florence.

"Florence, known as Millie, is 95 years-old and missing from her home in Oldbury. We are extremely concerned for her.

"If you see her please call 999 quoting log 1514 of 29 September. Thank you."