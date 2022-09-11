Sandwell mayor reads borough's first ever proclamation to announce King Charles III

Members of the armed forces pay their respects to the Queen and the new King. Photo: Ben Gregory-Ring

The Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III saw civic leaders and Mayors read the proclamation, in accordance with tradition, in front of councillors, members of the armed forces, invited dignitaries and members of the public.

In a solemn, but also celebratory atmosphere, the proclamation was introduced by members of the Lord Lieutenancy, following on from the reading of the proclamation at St James's Palace and in the City of London on Saturday.

Dignitaries, council officials and members of the armed forces pose by the tributes. Photo: Ben Gregory-Ring

In Sandwell, the Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones and Deputy Lieutenant John Wood stood before a crowd of several hundred people at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury to proclaim the new King.

Councillor Jones became the first Mayor of Sandwell to read the proclamation, with Sandwell only having been formed in 1974, and spoke of the historical significance and honour of being able to do so.

He said: "It's a very historic moment and if you listen to the words, you can see how steeped in history the proclamation is, so it truly is an honour as the first Mayor of Sandwell to be able to honour the Queen's memory.

"She came to Sandwell several times during her life and while this is a very sombre moment and we are still in mourning for the late Queen, we're also very hopeful about King Charles III."

The Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones views the tributes to the Queen. Photo: Ben Gregory-Ring

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said the proclamation had been a mixture of sadness and happiness for those in attendance.

She said: "I've been having a lot of conversations with people here and it's very strange and a bit surreal as we all feel sombre, but also happy about having a new King.

"The community have come out in force today and I want to also thank all the council staff, who have worked so hard to get this all set up today."

There was a thunderous three cheers and proud singing of "God save the King" from those in attendance, with Matthew Sparks among those taking a moment to remember the Queen.

The 48-year-old from Tipton said: "This week has been a very sad week for us and, for me, coming here today has been a great way to reflect in the fact that we have a new King, but we are also saying goodbye to the Queen as well.

The Mayor of Sandwell reads out the Proclamation in the company of the Deputy Lieutenant John Wood. Photo: Ben Gregory-Ring

"Today is a day of mixed emotions and a time of great change of all us."

For Sandra Harris from Dudley, it was a day to reflect on the passing of the Queen and how her family had always loved and served the Queen.

The 73-year-old said: "My brother Darrell and I have both served in the Police force and we all served her Majesty.