The area around Newbury Lane was closed off after the man was found

Police have closed off Newbury Lane, Oldbury, after being called at around 2am where they found the 32-year-old man.

He has been taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

West Midlands Police also confirmed officers had arrested a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while another man and two women had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Police called just after 2am today (Sunday 11) to an address in Newbury Lane, Oldbury following reports of a stabbing.

"A man aged 32 was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another man and two women were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

"They all remain in custody while enquiries continue."

Officers are also investigating a collision on Wolverhampton Road, near the Osprey Petrol Station, shortly after the stabbing, and believe the two incidents were linked.

Anyone with information can use Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 623 of 11/09.