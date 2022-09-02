Notification Settings

Rail services hit by delay after signalling fault

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished:

Rail travellers travelling through Sandwell and the Black Country were met with delays after issues with signals.

Rail services through Langley Green were delayed due to signalling issues. Photo: Nigel Thompson
The Snow Hill line between Birmingham Snow Hill and Kidderminster was hit with delays on Friday after a fault was found with the signalling system at Langley Green near Oldbury.

It meant that services through the station heading towards stations such as Stourbridge Junction and Cradley Heath were left with delays of up to five minutes due to reduced speed through Langley Green.

The issue continued on the line throughout the day as engineers worked to resolve the issue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Langley Green, trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to 5 minutes. Disruption is expected until the end of today (02 September).

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

