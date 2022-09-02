Rail services hit by delay after signalling fault

Rail services through Langley Green were delayed due to signalling issues. Photo: Nigel Thompson

The Snow Hill line between Birmingham Snow Hill and Kidderminster was hit with delays on Friday after a fault was found with the signalling system at Langley Green near Oldbury.

It meant that services through the station heading towards stations such as Stourbridge Junction and Cradley Heath were left with delays of up to five minutes due to reduced speed through Langley Green.

The issue continued on the line throughout the day as engineers worked to resolve the issue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Langley Green, trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to 5 minutes. Disruption is expected until the end of today (02 September).