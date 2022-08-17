"Maggot infested horrendous" smelling refuse uncollected in Sandwell due to lorry breakdowns

Oldacre Road with uncollected rubbish

Nearly 40 per cent of houses in Old Warley had their refuse uncollected last week sparking health and safety concerns.

Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou claimed some streets had gone two weeks without rubbish being collected.

He said: "With the summer heat, the refuse decomposition inside the bins is much much faster causing a health hazard across our streets and a horrendous stink in our neighbourhood. A lot bins already have maggots breeding inside them.

"I have asked for an immediate action from the council because nearly 40 per cent of Old Warley bin collections were missed last week, some areas two weeks in a row."

Councillor Anandou believes Sandwell Council's contract with Serco is wasting tax payers money.

He said: "The refuse collection contract with the private vendor is £650 million for 25 years with an average cost spread per household as £5,000. This contract needs review and this isn't value for money by any means."

A Sandwell Council confirmed there were problems with collections but had not any record of roads going two weeks without collections.

A spokesperson said:“We are aware that, due to vehicle breakdowns, that there were some issues with black/grey bin collections last Wednesday. Serco’s crews worked over the weekend to catch up but unfortunately some collections in the Old Warley ward are still outstanding.

"We would like to apologise to any residents affected by the delay and have advised residents that Serco will be taking an extra bag of waste placed alongside the black/grey bin this Wednesday, August 17.”

Sandwell Council advised households on Twitter to bring their bins back from the pavement until the next collection day.

The council tweeted: "Bin crews have been working over the weekend to catch up on the collections missed last week

"Unfortunately and despite their best efforts, some collections are still outstanding. Sorry for any inconvenience."

Councillor Anandou also complained about fly tipping in Old Warley.

Councillor Aandou is furious with fly tippers