Superheroes heading for Langley High Street for charity cosplay festival

Paul Johnson with his friends from Star Wars

Whether its Marvel, Star Wars, D.C Comics or even Looney Tunes people who like dressing up in character costumes will be congregating at Voodoo's Attic on Saturday, August 13.

The festival is the brainchild of Paul "Voodoo" Johnson and will raise money for Birmingham's Children's Hospital.

He said: "It promises to be a great day of fun for all the family. There’s a cosplay competition, with prizes and a guaranteed prize for the under 10 years entrants.

"The cosplay group Central Legion, who have incredible costumes will be attending, so we can expect to see Stormtroopers, Batman, Judge Dredd, Spiderman, Iron Man and many more."

Judge Dredd from Central Legion

The festival is also a celebration of Voodoo's Attic approaching the two year milestone after being launched during 2020's lockdown.

Paul added: "There’ll be a table-top sale, with traders selling all sorts of geeky goodies. Plus a raffle. Volksmagic will be there too, with their brilliant vehicles, including the very excellent Deadpool VW Bug."

He added: "It’s all to raise money for “Santa's a Gangster” children’s toy appeal and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

"It’s all happening in Langley, around by Voodoo’s Attic and The Crosswells Inn, where the table-top sale and the competition will take place."

Shoplifting is rare in Voodoo's Attic thanks to Stormtrooper security

Voodoo Attic customer Chris Tarplee said: "This Saturday will be wonderful, Paul has worked really hard getting this off the ground on a tiny budget.

"I am sure he will be rewarded by superheroes from across multiverse turning up!"