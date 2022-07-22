Hundreds evacuated during major gas leak in Oldbury

The allotments on Dudley Road. PICTURE: Google Streetview

Fire crews rushed to the scene of the burst gas main at around 7:29pm, which was in allotments off Dudley Road.

As gas continued to escape from the pipe, West Midlands police shut the road, while Around 350 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

According to West Midlands Fire Service, most were "looked after at the Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple on Dudley Road East, while others stayed with family and friends."

A statement from Sandwell Police on Twitter read: "We are assisting the Fire Service after a gas pipe ruptured on allotments in Dudley Road, Oldbury just after 7.30pm this evening.

"No damage has been caused to any properties and no-one has been injured.

"Around 200 homes have been evacuated as a precaution affecting around 350 people," it continued.

"The cause of the rupture is not yet known, but we thank the public for their patience while the area is made safe.

"Everyone’s safety is our utmost concern."

Gas company Cadent also confirmed their engineers were "responding to an incident on Dudley Road, Oldbury."

The fire service released a second statement at 1:50am this morning (July 22), declaring the incident closed.

They said the gas had been "successfully isolated, allowing for repair of the main."

"Gas monitors have been used to ensure that the area is safe and we are informing residents that they may now return to their homes.

"Dudley Road will remain closed, whilst repair work on the main is carried out.

"This was an example of excellent interagency working leading to an effective and efficient response.