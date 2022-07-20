Firefighters arrived within five minutes of blaze at Rowley Hills

Crews were scrambled to Rowley Hills, off St Brades Close in Tividale, just after 7.30pm on Tuesday after receiving several calls.

Two four-by-four response vehicles and one fire engine were sent to the beauty spot from Oldbury and Haden Cross fire stations.

Videos from the scene shared on social media showed smoke billowing into the sky, with the grassland badly burnt in the aftermath.

Firefighters used two main jets alongside hose reel jets alongside fire beaters to beat down the fire, which involved an area of 100 metres squared, and allow it to be extinguished easier.

They used the off-road response vehicles to help corner the fire and extinguish it and, at just before 9pm, they said a section of the fire which was moving towards properties was "under control".