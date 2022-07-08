Delays and diversions as water main bursts on Oldbury road

The road under the bridge at Sandwell and Dudley railway station was closed off due to the burst water main. Photo: Google Street Map

The A4034 Bromford Road, in Oldbury, was closed in both directions from Fountain Lane to Kelvin Way under the bridge near Sandwell and Dudley Railway Station after the main burst around 9.23am on Friday(8).

It meant that buses were diverted from the scene as the road became badly flooded, with NX West Midlands bus services 3, 3A, 4, 4H and 4M being diverted via Brandon Way, Albion Road, Oldbury Road, West Bromwich Street and Fountain Lane.

It also meant that surrounding roads were left heavily congested as drivers looked to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "The A4034 Bromford Road in Oldbury outside of Sandwell and Dudley Station is closed due to a burst water main.

"NX West Midlands bus services 3, 3A, 4, 4H and 4M are diverting via Brandon Way, Albion Road, Oldbury Road, West Bromwich Street and Fountain Lane."

A spokesman for NX West Midlands said: "There is service disruption due to flooding near Sandwell and Dudley station as Bromford Road is closed.

"Services 3, 3A, 4 ,4H and 4M are diverted via Brandon Way, Albion Road, West Bromwich Street and Fountain Lane in both directions.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."