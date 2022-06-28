Three men injured in Oldbury two-car crash

The crash happened on the New Birmingham Road in Oldbury. Photo: Google Maps.

Two men were treated for non-serious injuries before being taken to hospital after the crash on New Birmingham Road at 6.15am on Tuesday,

A third was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on New Birmingham Road at 6.15am.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three male patients, two of whom received treatment for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment.

"The third man was assessed and treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."