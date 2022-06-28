Notification Settings

Three men injured in Oldbury two-car crash

By Eleanor Lawson

Three men were injured in a two-car crash in Oldbury.

The crash happened on the New Birmingham Road in Oldbury. Photo: Google Maps.
Two men were treated for non-serious injuries before being taken to hospital after the crash on New Birmingham Road at 6.15am on Tuesday,

A third was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on New Birmingham Road at 6.15am.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three male patients, two of whom received treatment for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment.

"The third man was assessed and treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."

The number 12 and 126 bus services were temporarily diverted while emergency services attended the scene, but were later restored to their normal service.









Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

