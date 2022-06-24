Notification Settings

Oldbury's Goodwin brothers forced to wait another week for murder verdict after juror gets Covid

By Adam Smith

Published: Last Updated:

Oldbury brothers Connor and Michael Goodwin will have to wait another week to find out if they have been found guilty of murder after a juror in their case contracted Covid.

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018
Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

The pair, from Wallace Road, are accused of shooting Anthony Sergeant in Lea Bank in August 2018.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court has been out for three days deliberating whether Connor, 27, Michael, 26, Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth are guilty.

Father of eight Anthony Sergeant was shot dead outside his mother's home in August 2018. A single bullet killed him and another flew into his family home's kitchen. Another male standing nearby to Mr Sergeant was chased and fired at outside Tesco.

After an eight-week trial, Justice Paul Farrer sent the jury out on Monday afternoon after summing up the events leading up to the fatal drive-by shooting of Mr Sergeant in Lea Bank, Birmingham, on August 25, 2018.

However, on Friday morning he sent the jury home for a week after learning one of them had gone down with Covid-19.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

