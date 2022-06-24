Oldbury's Goodwin brothers forced to wait another week for murder verdict after juror gets Covid

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

The pair, from Wallace Road, are accused of shooting Anthony Sergeant in Lea Bank in August 2018.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court has been out for three days deliberating whether Connor, 27, Michael, 26, Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth are guilty.

Father of eight Anthony Sergeant was shot dead outside his mother's home in August 2018. A single bullet killed him and another flew into his family home's kitchen. Another male standing nearby to Mr Sergeant was chased and fired at outside Tesco.

After an eight-week trial, Justice Paul Farrer sent the jury out on Monday afternoon after summing up the events leading up to the fatal drive-by shooting of Mr Sergeant in Lea Bank, Birmingham, on August 25, 2018.