Oldbury road closed as firefighters tackle blaze

By Lisa O'BrienOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

A road has been closed as firefighters are tackling a blaze in Oldbury.

Lower City Road in Tividale, Oldbury. Photo: Google
Lower City Road is closed from Dudley Road East to Birmingham New Road.

Motorists have been urged to find alternative routes and residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews from Oldbury and Haden Cross Fire Stations are at the scene.

Lower City Road is also home to Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy.

In a statement the school said: "There is a fire on a building on Lower City Road. The road is currently closed to traffic. The police and fire service are in attendance. Students and staff are safe at OSCA."

