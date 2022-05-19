Oldbury road closed as firefighters tackle blaze

Lower City Road in Tividale, Oldbury. Photo: Google

Lower City Road is closed from Dudley Road East to Birmingham New Road.

Motorists have been urged to find alternative routes and residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews from Oldbury and Haden Cross Fire Stations are at the scene.

We have crews from @WMFSOldbury, @WMFSHadenCross and @WMFSTipton in attendance at a fire on Lower City Road, Oldbury.



If you live in the local area, please keep windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/7418ewyusM — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) May 19, 2022

Lower City Road is also home to Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy.