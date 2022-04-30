Notification Settings

Explosions heard as firefighters tackle dramatic van blaze on Oldbury street

By Deborah HardimanOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Small explosions could be heard as a van became engulfed in flames on Friday evening

The scene in Birchfield Lane, Oldbury Photo: Dean Dandy
Flames and smoke poured out of the white goods van in the middle of Birchfield Lane near Birchley Island, Oldbury, at about 7.45pm.

West Midlands Fire Service said a single crew from the town doused the fire and that the owners were with the vehicle at the time.

Oldbury resident Dean Dandy, 37, said he was walking along Birchfield Lane when he saw the van ablaze.

The van on fire on Friday evening in Oldbury. Photo: Dean Dandy

"I was passing by with my friend Tom on foot on my way to the shop when we saw the van in the middle of the road on fire," he said.

"The owners where already out of the vehicle at this point.

"The fire escalated and very quickly engulfed the van causing small explosions. Luckily the fire brigade came very quickly and took control of the situation.

"The road had to be closed whilst the fire brigade worked. We’re glad everyone got out okay."

No-one was hurt in the incident.

