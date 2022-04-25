Murder trial of Oldbury's Goodwin brothers resumes after two week break

Anthony Sergeant was murdered in 2018

Michael and Connnor Goodwin, from Wallace Road, are accused with two others of shooting dead father of eight Anthony Sergeant outside his mother's home in Lea Bank, Birmingham, on August 25, 2018.

Due to a juror contracting Covid-19 and the Easter Break the trial at Birmingham Crown Court has been suspended for two weeks.

On its resumption the prosecution continued to demonstrate how Connor, 27, and Michael, 26, along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, used two stolen cars which had cloned number plates from similar models, drove from Ladywood to Lea Bank to carrying out the execution.

Another alleged member of the execution squad Dante Mullings would have been on trial if he had not been shot dead in 2019.

West Midlands Police officers painstakingly pieced together footage from the route from at least 50 cameras and showing the jury how the defendants were definitely in the car showed mobile phone signal evidence.

Connor Goodwin received a phone call at 8.44pm on August 25, 2018 and the jury were shown how the signal was picked up at a cell tower near where the Audi he was driving was parked outside Cost Cutter in Ladywood.

Police officers have compiled CCTV footage and mobile phone data for the entire journeys of the cars involved in the shooting. The jury has previously seen the moment the gunshots came from the car.

Mr Sergeant was fatally hit with one bullet and bullets also went into his mothers home's kitchen. The car's followed another man and fired at him in a Tesco car park.

Mr Sergeant was 33-years-old and known as ‘The King of Lee Bank’ and was both a rapper and player manager of a community football team.

The public gallery was full of relatives of both the victim and the defendants.