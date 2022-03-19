Young weightlifters set to battle it out at Group Olympic Championships held in the Black Country

left to right: Lead coach of Oldbury Academy Weightlifting Club Sam Hayer, Oldbury Academy Weightlifting Club athlete Dylan and headteacher Phil Shackleton

The England Age Group Olympic Weightlifting Championships will take place at Oldbury Academy on April 30 and May 1.

Headteacher at Oldbury Academy Phil Shackleton said: "We are delighted to be hosting the England Age Group Olympic Weightlifting Championships.

"What a proud a moment for Oldbury Academy and Sandwell.

"We look forward to welcoming all athletes and wish them luck for the day."

Sam Hayer, lead coach of Oldbury Academy Weightlifting Club, added: "We are honoured that Oldbury Academy has been selected as a venue to facilitate this.

"Olympic Weightlifting is a sport of speed, strength and true mental endurance and is one of the oldest and most traditional sports to grace both the Olympic and Commonwealth platform."

The competition will feature six national championships across multiple different age groups.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Sandwell Council leader, said: "We are very proud of Oldbury Academy for securing these prestigious championships and welcoming athletes, coaches and spectators from around the country to Sandwell.

"This is such an exciting year for sport in Sandwell, Birmingham and the wider region which will inspire our young people and leave a lasting legacy for the future."