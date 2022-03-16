Man dies after medical emergency in Oldbury town centre

The man was declared dead at the scene after suffering a medical emergency outside Oldbury Library

Oldbury Library and the One Stop Shop on Freeth Street were closed for several hours after the incident on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9am and found a man in a critical condition

Crews performed CPR on the man but nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.58am to reports of a medical emergency at an address on Freeth Street, Oldbury.

"Two ambulances, Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man in a critical condition.

"Crews immediately began administering advanced life support.