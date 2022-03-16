Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after medical emergency in Oldbury town centre

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

A town centre library and shop were closed off after a man died following a medical emergency.

The man was declared dead at the scene after suffering a medical emergency outside Oldbury Library
The man was declared dead at the scene after suffering a medical emergency outside Oldbury Library

Oldbury Library and the One Stop Shop on Freeth Street were closed for several hours after the incident on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9am and found a man in a critical condition

Crews performed CPR on the man but nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.58am to reports of a medical emergency at an address on Freeth Street, Oldbury.

"Two ambulances, Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man in a critical condition.

"Crews immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News