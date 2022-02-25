Councillor pleased at news of new restaurant and jobs for region

The new restaurant at Oldbury will be the third in the region, following on from the drive-thru at Bentley Bridge in Wolverhampton

Oldbury Councillor Suzanne Hartwell said news that Canadian chain Tim Hortons would be opening its third West Midlands Restaurant in the town, with 50 jobs to be created as a result, was fantastic news.

She said: "It's such good news for Oldbury, Sandwell and the wider authority to hear that this is coming here and bring the number of jobs it is.

"It's amazing that as we are coming out of a pandemic, something Sandwell has suffered through, and businesses are still looking to come and invest in the borough, which will make us stronger going forward.

"What a big year it is for Sandwell as well, with the Commonwealth Games and Queen's Jubilee, and this will help with that as it offers jobs for people of all ages in their local area."

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell said it was fantastic news for the region to have the new restaurant and the jobs it will bring

Located just off the M5 at Birchley Island Retail Park, the new site is set to create more than 50 jobs for the local community, offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles with impressive progression and training opportunities.

The announcement also forms part of the brand’s plan to create over 2,000 jobs across the country, bringing Tim Hortons restaurants to every major town and city in the next year.

Customers can expect high quality coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits around the clock, as well as breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches and wraps including the popular Crispy Chicken.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K said: "Having received such a positive response from the openings in Wolverhampton and Birmingham, expanding further into the West Midlands makes complete sense to us as a brand.

"With fantastic transport links and being in the surburbs of Birmingham, we expect this site to be a popular one.

"There is already great interest from locals who love our food and drink offering, so we look forward to bringing our Canadian charm to even more people in the area.

"We are proud to be recruiting over 50 full and part time roles and we welcome applications from all those passionate about a career in hospitality.