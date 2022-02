A4034 Churchbridge was closed. Photo: Google

The building on Park Street, Oldbury, led to the A4034 Churchbridge from Birchley Island being shut at around 11am by police.

The road was back open around an hour later.

Sandwell Council's Highways Team tweeted: "We are aware of a damaged building on Park Street just off Churchbridge.

"The team are working with emergency services to make the area safe."