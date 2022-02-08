Notification Settings

Campaign to save Brandhall Green Space holding open day in Oldbury

By Adam Smith

The Brandhall Green Space Action Group is holding an open day on Saturday, February 19.

Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou
Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou

The campaign to save the green space from development has been gathering pace with Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou determined to enlist more residents to the cause.

He said: "I welcome all to come and witness what our green space is all about and why we are trying to save it.

"Find out more about our campaign and learn about the wildlife which live on the green space."

Sandwell Council plan to replace Brandhall Golf Club and the green space to create the 550 home Brandhall Village, a new public park, a school, pedestrian and cycle links and new wildlife areas.

The open day is at The Oak Tree Centre, Tame Road, between 1pm and 5pm and there is free refreshments.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

