Campaign to save Brandhall Green Space holding open day in Oldbury

Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou

The campaign to save the green space from development has been gathering pace with Old Warley Councillor Jay Anandou determined to enlist more residents to the cause.

He said: "I welcome all to come and witness what our green space is all about and why we are trying to save it.

"Find out more about our campaign and learn about the wildlife which live on the green space."

Sandwell Council plan to replace Brandhall Golf Club and the green space to create the 550 home Brandhall Village, a new public park, a school, pedestrian and cycle links and new wildlife areas.