Oldbury crash schoolgirl died from head injuries, inquest hears

By Deborah HardimanOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

A 14-year-old Oldbury schoolgirl who was struck by a car died as a result of head injuries.

Olivia Kolek
Olivia Kolek

The inquest has open and adjourned for Olivia Kolek who had been on her way to a party on New Year's Eve when the collision with a Mercedes happened at about 4.45pm, in Station Road, in Rowley Regis.

She was at a pelican crossing near Rowley Regis train station.

The cause of death was given a the hearing as a traumatic head injury.

Senior Black Country Coroner Mr Zafar Siddique adjourned the hearing which will resume on March 15.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm.

Following the incident her Polish parents Izabela Maziakowska and Lucsaz Kolek led tributes to their daughter describing Olivia as their “brightest star” who was “always smiling”.

