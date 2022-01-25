Notification Settings

Oldbury panto raises nearly £1,000

By Eleanor Lawson

A Sandwell panto has raised nearly £1,000 for two local charities thanks to the generosity of audiences.

The cast of Cinderella
The cast of Cinderella

Oldbury Rep's charity collection, which fundraised during the company's run of Cinderella, will benefit Acorn Black Country Hospice and Midland Mencap.

A spokesperson for Oldbury Rep said: “It's wonderful to be able to bring theatre back to the Black Country after nearly two years absence and the company is delighted to be able to support both local and national charities throughout the year, thanks to the continued generosity of our audiences, even in these uncertain times”.

The Panto ran for ten performances at the Barlow Theatre, Langley, the home of Oldbury Rep, bringing a smile to audiences of all ages.

Further details of the charity can be found at acorns.org.uk and midlandmencap.org.uk.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

