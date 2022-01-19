Free Monday night fitness sessions start in Oldbury

COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 16/01/2022 Karl Brick is doing a new free Rugby style exercise club called Monday Movers at Warley rugby club. Pictured with his daughter Keavagh age 10..

Youth worker Karl Blick was worried about the lack of physical activities being undertaken by youngsters around Smethwick and decided to offer free activities.

The fitness classes are at Warley Rugby Club, Tat Bank Road, on Monday nights between 6pm and 7pm.

Karl said: "The classes are to meet two needs I've noticed from doing youth work at Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick. First children during the pandemic restrictions missed out on a lot of play.

"Secondly with parents worried about accessing gyms they are missing out too. So I decided to put on a family focused active games session to meet both needs."

He added: "I also do freelance nerf birthday parties and the adults are always itching to join in if there is any spare kit or the kids will let them have a turn.

"With the dark winter nights it's harder for families to get to the park in suitable light so we use the artifical training pitch at Warley Rugby Club so as well as being lit we don't get covered in mud."

Karl is determined there should be no financial barriers to fitness.