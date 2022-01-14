25 firefighters tackle severe blaze at Oldbury shops

The fire broke out above a row of shops on Vernon Road, Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

Firefighters were called to reports of a severe fire breaking out above a row of shops on Vernon Road in Oldbury at about 6.30am on Friday.

The first of four fire engines arrived within four minutes of the call, with an aerial platform and around 25 firefighters and other personnel attending the scene.

Firefighters from Oldbury, Smethwick, West Bromwich, Handsworth and Highgate fire stations were able to get the fire under control after around 20 minutes, with crews remaining at the scene to dampen down and secure the property hours later.

