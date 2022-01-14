Notification Settings

25 firefighters tackle severe blaze at Oldbury shops

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished:

Fire crews worked quickly to stop a fire at a row of shops in Sandwell from getting out of control.

The fire broke out above a row of shops on Vernon Road, Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map
Firefighters were called to reports of a severe fire breaking out above a row of shops on Vernon Road in Oldbury at about 6.30am on Friday.

The first of four fire engines arrived within four minutes of the call, with an aerial platform and around 25 firefighters and other personnel attending the scene.

Firefighters from Oldbury, Smethwick, West Bromwich, Handsworth and Highgate fire stations were able to get the fire under control after around 20 minutes, with crews remaining at the scene to dampen down and secure the property hours later.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 6.32am on Friday 14 January we responded to a severe fire above a row of shops on Vernon Road, Oldbury.

"Four fire engines and an aerial platform responded, together with around 25 personnel.

"Our first crew arrived within four minutes of being mobilised and the fire was under control 20 minutes later.

"As of 8.45am crews were still at the scene, from Oldbury, Smethwick, West Bromwich, Handsworth and Highgate fire stations."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

