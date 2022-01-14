Appeal for help after man threatening in break-in

The break-in took place on Farm Road in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

The incident being investigated by West Midlands Police happened around 10.50pm on January 5 at an address on Farm Road in Oldbury.

It saw a door forced open by three men, one who was believed to be armed with a knife, who threatened the man living inside the house.

The men fled empty-handed, with the occupant not injured, but left shaken by the experience.

The force said it was carrying out house-to-house enquiries and was reviewing CCTV footage to identify the men.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a home in Farm Road, Oldbury, was broken into and the resident threatened at around 10.50pm on 5 January.

"We understand the front door was forced open by three men, one we believe was armed with a knife. After threatening the man inside the house, the men fled empty-handed.

"Thankfully no one injured, but we understand how upsetting this would have been.

"We've carried out house-to-house enquiries and are reviewing CCTV as part of our on-going enquiries to identify those responsible.

"Anyone with information, who's not yet spoken to us, can get in contact via Live Chat on our website, please quote investigation number 20/103763/22.