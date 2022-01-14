Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for help after man threatening in break-in

By James VukmirovicOldburyPublished:

An investigation has been launched after a house was broken into and a resident threatened.

The break-in took place on Farm Road in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map
The break-in took place on Farm Road in Oldbury. Photo: Google Street Map

The incident being investigated by West Midlands Police happened around 10.50pm on January 5 at an address on Farm Road in Oldbury.

It saw a door forced open by three men, one who was believed to be armed with a knife, who threatened the man living inside the house.

The men fled empty-handed, with the occupant not injured, but left shaken by the experience.

The force said it was carrying out house-to-house enquiries and was reviewing CCTV footage to identify the men.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a home in Farm Road, Oldbury, was broken into and the resident threatened at around 10.50pm on 5 January.

"We understand the front door was forced open by three men, one we believe was armed with a knife. After threatening the man inside the house, the men fled empty-handed.

"Thankfully no one injured, but we understand how upsetting this would have been.

"We've carried out house-to-house enquiries and are reviewing CCTV as part of our on-going enquiries to identify those responsible.

"Anyone with information, who's not yet spoken to us, can get in contact via Live Chat on our website, please quote investigation number 20/103763/22.

"Or to tell us what you know, not who you are, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News