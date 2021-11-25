Consultation over much-loved former Brandhall Golf Course in Oldbury set to close this weekend

A consultation over controversial plans to develop a much-loved green space in the Black Country is set to close this weekend.

Campaigners protested against the development at Sandwell Council House last month
Sandwell Council wants to build more than 500 homes, a school and a park on the former Brandhall Golf Course in Oldbury.

The 37-hectare site closed down in May last year with the proposals having sparked a campaign which also included a protest outside Sandwell Council House last month.

The consultation is set to end on Sunday with council chiefs reminding people they can still have their say on the master-plan.

Councillor Maria Crompton, Sandwell Council’s deputy leader, said: "We are still keen to hear residents’ views, and the remaining days of the consultation provide the local community with further opportunities to influence key aspects of the master-plan."

The authority insists that despite having a 'brownfield first' policy, it is unable to meet its Government-led housing need outlined in the Black Country Plan without building on green field sites.

It has seen a public consultation launched on four potential options for redevelopment, which bosses say will see 8.5 hectares of open space kept for residents and new areas for wildlife.

Councillor Iqbal Padda, cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "I want to thank everyone who has already taken the time to contribute to the Brandhall Village consultation. The two well-attended consultation events at Brandhall Library, and online engagements, have provided valuable inputs that will help us with the master-plan."

Brandhall Green Space Action Group, made up of residents from Old Warley, Langley, and Bristnall, is campaigning to save the site, arguing that development will kill of wildlife and destroy the area's only green space.

People can visit sandwell.gov.uk/brandhall to have their say.

