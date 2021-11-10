People urged to have their say on future of former golf course in Sandwell earmarked for development

Brandhall Golf Course was closed by Sandwell Council last year

The former 18-hole Brandhall Golf Course in Oldbury, which closed in May last year, could house 550 homes and a new public park.

But the proposals have sparked backlash from residents and campaigners who called for the site to remain as "beautiful" green space.

Now people have been urged by council chiefs to have their say over the plans before the public consultation closes on November 28.

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “We invite the local community to influence key aspects of the Brandhall Village masterplan. We are at the early stages of developing the masterplan and the purpose of this consultation is to share our ambitions, draft vision and masterplan options and to hear local residents and workers’ views.

“This is an opportunity for residents and workers to shape how Brandhall Village could look, to set a clear vision for the site, and the kinds of open space and any facilities provided within it.”

The authority said "Brandhall Village" will house 550 homes, a large new public park, space for a new replacement for Causeway Green Primary School, pedestrian and cycle links and new wildlife areas.

The large public park, if backed, would become the first new park in Sandwell's 47-year history – with four sets of proposals being put forward to people over how the site could be re-designed.

Chiefs say they have a brownfield-first policy for development but there is still a significant shortfall in how many new homes the Government has calculated the borough will need by 2039 – with the proposal providing an "opportunity" for local people.

Brandhall Green Space Action Group, made up of residents from Old Warley, Langley, and Bristnall council wards, has been campaigning to keep the land for local people to use and to stop urban development on the land.

Face-to-face drop-in consultation sessions will take place at Brandhall Library in Tame Road, Oldbury, on November 16, between 12pm and 3.30pm and another session between 4.30pm and 8pm. These provide an opportunity to direct questions to the project team.