Networking event for small businesses to launch in the Black Country

Rianne Collier, the 25-year-old owner of Ri Glam in Oldbury, which deals in beauty supplies and training, and Kieran Scott, aged 26, a caterer who runs Kies Kitchen in Dudley, once worked together in the Lost Property section at Birmingham Airport.

They have remained friends and set up their own businesses and decided to co-host The Black Country Business Gala which is set to take place at The Cottage Spring in Dudley between 5.30pm and 10pm on December 4.

Rianne, from Oldbury, said: "Through this event we hope to raise awareness of other small businesses in the area and unite together to raise engagement and visibility within the local area.

"We hope to reach small businesses who employ between one and five people.

"I set up my business three years ago and worked at home until I found suitable premises two years ago.

"I have also started a Kickstart scheme aimed at employing unemployed young people to help them gain experience.

"Kieran is a caterer and also has Asylum in West Bromwich, which is a video game theatre.

"I am hoping The Black Country Business Gala will be the start of a great bond between all small business owners in the Black Country, from Oldbury, West Bromwich, Smethwick, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

"We already have 30 people signed up to attend and have spaces for another 30 and hope that we can all form an engagement pod through an online app.

"Hopefully this will be the first of many meetings of this sort as, although larger businesses have networking events, we felt that smaller ones had missed out on being able to help each other.

"This event will help raise awareness of small businesses across the Black Country."