Motorcyclist lost control and ended up underneath Land Rover in fatal crash, inquest told

Motorbike rider Gary Simpson, aged 38, died in a crash involving a Land Rover on Stourbridge Road, Halesowen, on July 17, 2021.

An inquest into Mr Simpson's death resumed at the Black Country Coroners Court on Thursday morning.

Gary, of Newbury Lane, Oldbury, was riding a Suzuki GSF 1200 which crashed into the back of the Land Rover as the car was turning right at a "busy" junction.

The inquest also heard that it is estimated Gary was travelling at at least 60mph at the time of the collision and was found by family members 30 seconds after the collision.

West Midlands Police Detective Constable Manjit Gill, who investigated the collision, said it took place at around 3pm on July 17 this year.

He said: "The Land Rover left the driveway of a property to turn right onto Stourbridge Road. As you turn right there's another direct right turn.

"The Discovery came forward looking left and right, waiting for traffic to clear, and came into position to turn right into Richmond Street.

"Stourbridge Road is a 30mph road. It is a mix of residential housing, businesses and open land as well.

"The Discovery starts to turn right and while turning right the motorbike comes towards the back and collides with the back the car while it is turning.

"As a result, Gary ended up underneath the Discovery. Emergency services were called and the family also attended. The emergency services did all they could.

"The cause of death was given as 1a) head injuries as a result of 1b) road traffic collision.

"At the time of the collision, the car came to a stop. From our understanding, the driver said she heard a thud and looked in the mirror and saw the bike on the floor. She got out and someone called to her to not move the car.

"We understand the car has turned right, we believe Gary strikes the car first, then the bike, the car comes to a standstill and Gary ended up underneath the car."

Mr Simpson was driving at an estimated minimum speed of at least 60mph, Det Con Gill said.

During the hearing, a statement was read out by Mr Simpson's partner, Julie-Ann Sadler, who said he was a "loveable giant".

She said: "He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a big family man and his family meant a lot to him.

"He was an amazing dad, partner, son, uncle, brother and friend. The loss of Gary has been a big shock and upset many people including family, friends and colleagues."

Senior coroner for the Black Country, Zafar Siddique, recorded a short-form conclusion of a road traffic collision.

He said: "Gary passed away on July 17 and we have heard from his partner with a heartfelt tribute. The loss of Gary has been a huge impact on not only the immediate family, but work colleagues and friends.

"I have heard from DC Gill who took us through the evidence, statements and CCTV footage. Based on estimations, a minimum speed of 60mph was suggested for Gary.

"He was riding a powerful motorbike. He lost control and ended up underneath the Land Rover and sadly sustained fatal head injuries.

"The medical cause of death was given as 1a) head injury due to 1b) road traffic collision. Having heard all the evidence, it is not my role to blame anyone, but based on the evidence I record a short form conclusion of road traffic collision.

"For the members of Gary's family, I offer my deepest, deepest condolences – it is tragic circumstances for any family. I am so sorry for your loss."