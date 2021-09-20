Community library opens for children to inspire a passion for reading at Oldbury school

Picking books at the little free library, which has opened outside Christ Church Primary School, Oldbury, pupils (left-right) Pia Ranahawa, aged nine, Pahul Ranahawa, aged five, Isla Rudd, aged five and Oliver Rudd, aged eight.

Staff members at Christchurch Primary School, Oldbury, have opened the library for children as early as two to 11 years old.

Hannah Paling, Year 3 teacher at the school, said that the library had been "very popular" so far with people queuing around the block on their opening day.

Ms Paling said she hopes the library will inspire a passion for reading among children and is open seven days a week for people to come and have a look at what is on offer.

The 28-year-old from Tipton, said that she was inspired by a library near her house where she would take her "daughter, who loves to read," every day during lockdown.

The library offers a selection of "mainly donated" books that children wouldn't necessarily have access to, as "books can be quite costly."

If a child takes a book home and decides that they do not want to part with it, then they can bring another children's book back as a replacement, Ms Paling said.

"I would like to thank parents and children who supported us in opening the library and their continuous support and use of the library," she added.

The library was created and donated by Ms Paling's father, whose Facebook page can be found @GrandadLeesWoodshop.