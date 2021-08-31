Man stabbed and three others injured in Black Country street fight

Police at the scene in Vicarage Road, in Oldbury

The man who was stabbed remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after the violence happened late on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to Vicarage Street in Langley Green, Oldbury, at around 11.40pm.

The four men were all treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The man who was stabbed and one of the other men were both given advanced trauma care, however West Midlands Police said only the stabbing victim suffered serious injuries.

So far nobody has been arrested over the violence, which happened metres away from where shots were fired in May this year.

A blue forensic tent was put up at the scene and the area remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning as police began their investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was stabbed in Oldbury during a disorder.

"It happened in Vicarage Street just before 11.40pm Monday, August 30.

"One man has serious injuries and is currently in hospital in a stable condition. Three others were also injured but fortunately were not seriously hurt."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We were called at 11.38pm on Sunday to reports of an assault on Vicarage Street in Oldbury. We sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT Trauma doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

"On arrival, we found four patients, all men. Two were treated for serious injuries and received advanced trauma care on scene and two were treated for minor injuries. All four of them were taken to hospital.”