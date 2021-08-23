'Difficult and dangerous' road finally resurfaced after 29 years of complaints

Links Crescent in Oldbury being resurfaced for the first time in 29 years

Links Crescent, in Oldbury, had been left with badly damaged tarmac, which residents say has made driving “difficult and dangerous”.

The work was expected to be completed by Monday August 23.

Phil Daniels, 53, a resident of Links Crescent, said: “I’ve lived in Oldbury for 29 years. And in those years where we have asked the council to do work on our road, it has never been done.

Residents have been complaining since the early 1990s

“The road is at the back of our houses, but it is still a road where cars come and go to park up by their houses. When we’ve contacted them, they have told us it’s a highways problem. Then when we phone highways at the council, they tell us it’s a housing problem.

He added: “It’s dangerous and difficult to drive down in the winter. They filled the potholes with cheap tarmac, which has eroded away.

“It’s only thanks to Jay really that this problem has been solved.”

The road finally has a fresh surface

Councillor Jay Anadou, who represents Old Warley ward said: “I am super glad that after 30 years Links Crescent is being resurfaced this week. This has happened after sending several escalations in the last six months as a community campaigner and local councillor.

“I would like to thank Sandwell council and the workers whom I met today who made this happen. I sincerely hope the next tarmacking of the road isn’t after a generation.

The Conservative councillor added: “It will be a good question for some people to think over, why this was neglected for this long like many other parts of Sandwell. We Conservatives promised change – and now it is happening.”