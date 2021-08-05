Man dies after being found in a canal

The man was found in the water off Titford Road, Oldbury. Photo: Google

He was reported to be in the water near to The New Navigation off Titford Road, in Oldbury, on Thursday morning.

The emergency services were called and he was rescued and given life-saving treatment, but died at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We received a 999 call reporting a body in the canal off Titford Road, Oldbury, at around 6.40am today.

"A man was rescued from the canal but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"We’re working hard to identify him so that we can pass on the sad news to his family.

"At this stage his death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

"The charity Samaritans is available 24/7 should you need to talk."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "“We were called by the police at 6.46am on Wednesday to reports of a patient in the canal near the Navigation Inn, Titford Road, Oldbury.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a critical care paramedic and HART paramedics were sent to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a man in the canal.

"Crews worked quickly with fire colleagues to rescue him from the water before ambulance staff commencing advanced life support on scene.