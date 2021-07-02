Oldbury primary school forced to close due to 'escalating' Covid cases

A primary school in Oldbury has been forced to temporarily close due to "escalating" numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Rood End Primary School. Photo: Google
Rood End Primary School, on Rood End Road, enforced a whole school closure on Wednesday, June 30 after consulting with health chiefs.

The school has shifted to virtual learning for their pupils, with staff and the children not due to return to classrooms until July 12.

A statement on social media said: "Unfortunately, after consultation with Public Health today [June 30] we have had to enforce a whole school closure.

"We have taken this action due to the escalating number of positive test results and widespread bubble closures. All children and staff will return to school on July 12."

Children in Year 3 and Year 6 should self-isolate until July 9 – with children in Year 5 ending their self-isolation today. All other year groups do not have to self-isolate at the moment.

If pupils test positive for Covid-19 during the period their parents should text or call the school mobile on 07391 016 716.

Rood End Primary School sent its children home just days after new Department for Education (DfE) data suggested that Covid-related pupil absence in state schools in England has been at its highest level since all schools fully reopened in March.

The DfE estimates that around 3.3 per cent of state school pupils – at least 239,000 children – did not attend class for Covid-related reasons on June 27, up from 1.2 per cent on June 10.

