Woman cut from car after two-vehicle Oldbury crash

Roway Lane in Oldbury. Photo: Google

The crash happened on Roway Lane at 9.30am on Monday, with fire crews having to cut the roof off one of the cars to free a trapped woman.

She, along with two men, have been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We had the call at 9.31am from the police.

"This was a two-car crash involving a total of five people. One woman was trapped by her injuries and our crews had to remove the roof of the vehicle she was in to get her out.

"We made both cars safe."

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision on Roway Lane at 9.31am. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered five patients in total. One of whom, a woman, had to be cut free from her car by the fire service. She, together with two other male patients, were taken to Sandwell Hospital after receiving treatment for injuries not believed to be serious.

"Two further patients were assessed and discharged at the scene."