Vehicle hits bridge causing trains to reduce speed
A vehicle crashed into the bridge outside of a Black Country station causing trains to reduce their speed.
The incident happened outside of Sandwell & Dudley station in Bromford Road just before 10.30am this morning.
A Tweet was posted by London Midland alerting passengers to potential delays.
Francis Thomas, head of corporate affairs, said: "This was quite a easy incident to deal with.
"Trains went over the bridge at slow speed but nothing further was reported and services were running back as normal within 15 minutes."
The bridge is Bromford Road is notorious for large goods vehicles striking it.
In October a Home Bargains driver tore off the roof of his lorry after getting stuck under the bridge for more than an hour.
