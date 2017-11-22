M&S food store to bring 55 jobs to Oldbury

The High Street giant is planning to open a food hall at Oldbury Green Retail Park.

It comes only a week after the company announced it would be opening a shop on the Gallagher Retail Park in Wednesbury on December 6.

M&S has submitted plans to take over the remaining empty shop at the Oldbury shopping park, which was formerly occupied by shoe retailer Brantano, which has undergone significant investment over the last year.

Up to 55 jobs will be created at the food hall, 33 of which are expected to be full-time.

A design statement submitted with the plans said: "It is the intention of M&S to recruit as many of their employees from the local area as possible.

"A local targeted advertising campaign prior to the store opening will ensure that all potential employees from the local area are reached."