Family and friends rally for Chris Brookes fund – WITH VIDEO

More than 100 people attended the event held at Meadow Road Youth & Venture Site in Wren’s Nest, Dudley.

Chris, aged 22, died after falling from a bridge over Wolverhampton ring road on the night of October 28. He left behind a three-year-old daughter, called Layla-Jade, and pregnant girlfriend Sarah Jayne Collins, 23, who is expecting their son Chris Junior in January.

Community holds tribute event for Chris Brookes

Sarah, from Oldbury, said: “I think it is amazing how many people came out. It is overwhelming. I think the support has been amazing. Chris would be proud.”

A football tournament, tombola and a bouncy castle for children were among the activities held during the community event on Saturday. The day was held to raise money for Chris’ funeral, which is taking place on November 29. Two games of football were held on the muddy pitch at the centre, as dozens of people gathered round the banks to watch the action.Meanwhile there were stalls set up and a bouncy castle and burger van.Chris’ mother Pauline Room, 47, from Netherton, was taken back by the amount of people who turned up to support their family.

She said: “I didn’t know Chris knew so many people to be honest. I know he is a Wrenna (Wrens Nest) boy. It is overwhelming to see such support.

“The day has been held in memory of Chris and to help raise funds for his funeral. All the community have helped put to it.”

A fundraising page on www.justiving.com page was set up in the wake of his death to support his family. The target was £3,000, but it was surpassed within a week and now stands at more than £4,300.

Advertising

Sarah’s brother Dean Collins, who set up the page, wrote: “Nothing will bring Chris back but he loved his family so much an this is a little way of us showing our support at a terrible time for all his family.”

An inquest which opened last week heard how Mr Brookes, of Tame Road in Oldbury, was out socialising with his friends in Wolverhampton city centre on October 28.

The inquest heard he then left his friends and was later found in the bus lane after apparently falling. Chris’ family say he had been on his way home. He was a former pupil at Coseley School and worked at Elta Fans in Kingswinford as an assembler.To donate to the fundraising appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ripchrisbrooke