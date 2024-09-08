Two men set to face court after warrant on house uncovers firearms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Donaldo Mateau and Ngo Cuong were both arrested after a warrant was executed on a house on Oscott School Lane in Great Barr earlier this week and firearms and ammunition were recovered.

The pair appeared before magistrates on Saturday, with 24-year-old Mateau appearing before Birmingham Magistrates and 41-year-old Cuong before Leamington Magistrates.

Both men, who were also charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, have been remanded until a future court hearing, with Mateau also being charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, which is in connection with shots being fired on Brookvale Road in Solihull in July.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged two men with firearms offences after recovering guns when we executed a warrant in Birmingham.

"Donaldo Mateau and Ngo Cuong have both been charged with possessing firearms and ammunition after being arrested in Oscott School Lane, Great Barr, earlier this week.

"Mateau, aged 24, appeared before magistrates in Birmingham today while Cuong, 41, appeared at court in Leamington.

"The pair, who are also charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, have been remanded until a future court hearing.

"Mateau has been further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

"This is in connection with shots being fired in Brookvale Road, Solihull, in July."