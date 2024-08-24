Appeal for witnesses after elderly man struck by car suffers head injury and later dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 86-year-old man was taken to Sandwell Hospital with a head injury following the collision on the A34 Walsall Road in Great Barr, shortly after 10am on July 18.

He was then moved to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for surgery but died on August 19.

West Midlands Police is investigating the collision and has identified the driver and vehicle involved, a red Toyota Celica.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed the driver hasn't been arrested but is helping officers with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation, which includes studying CCTV to establish exactly what happened.

“The collision occurred on the city bound side of the carriageway between the junctions of Old Walsall Road and Stanford Avenue. The victim was crossing the road when the collision occurred and the car failed to stop at the scene.

“We would appeal for witnesses to the incident to please contact us or anyone who may have seen a red Toyota Celica being driven prior to the collision. We are keeping the family updated as we continue our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101 and quote log 1433 of July 18.