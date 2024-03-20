Motorists facing delays and buses diverted following crash in Great Barr

Commuters were warned to expect congestion in the area surrounding Birchfield Road, Great Barr.

The incident was first reported at 8.16am, with the A34, Birchfield Road being blocked to all traffic, with buses also being diverted from regular lines of travel along the route.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A34 Birchfield Road. Road traffic collision. The road currently blocked.

"Expect congestion in the area and consider other routes."

The collision also led to bus services being diverted from the route, with the 33, 51 and 52 services all affected.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Birchfield Rd/Heathfield Rd Perry Barr

"Services 33, 51 & 52 will be using the A34 flyover towards Perry Barr. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.