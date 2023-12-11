Major road closes following crash between pub and motorway bridge

Minor disruptions to regular travel have been reported outside the Scotts Arms on Newton Road, Great Barr following a collision on Monday.

One lane of the A4041 Westbound between the Scotts Arms and the nearby M5 overbridge have been forced to close following the collision, with minor disruptions to regular travel being reported.

The incident was first reported on X by West Midlands Roads, they said: "A4041 westbound between ScottArms and M5 overbridge GreatBarr.

"Lane Blocked. Collision."

Bus travel has also been affected as a result of the incident, with the 5, 16, 51 and X51 all seeing delays.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Congestion around Scott Arms due to an incident on Newton Road.

"5, 16, 51 and X51 are seeing delays. Allow more time for your journey. Apologies for any inconvenience caused"

Emergency services have been contacted for more information/