Man charged after 16-year-old boy stabbed outside Great Barr college

The incident took place on Aldridge Road. Photo: Google

The teenager was injured near to James Watt College, on Aldridge Road, Old Oscott, at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

He has since been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

On Saturday, police arrested Vacoy Farrell, 19, from Birmingham, on suspicion of wounding.

Following questioning, Farrell has been charged with wounding and possessing a bladed weapon on educational premises.

He was remanded in police custody and is due before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding and has been released on police bail with conditions.

West Midlands Police investigators have urged witnesses of the attack to come forward as enquiries continue.

Det Insp Daniel Jarratt, from force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: "We take knife crime extremely seriously, particularly on or around educational premises where young people should feel safe.

“We are continuing to take a robust approach to incidents of this nature and urge anyone with any information who we’ve not yet spoken with, to get in contact."

To send information, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident, visit the West Midlands Police portal at mipp.police.uk